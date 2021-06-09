Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,097 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $29,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.89. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

