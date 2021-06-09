Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

