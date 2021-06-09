Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

HSY stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

