Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $21.94 Million Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 388,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,941,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

