Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $7.99 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $145.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

