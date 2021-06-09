Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Covetrus worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -349.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $864,070. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

