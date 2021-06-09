Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

