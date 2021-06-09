Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alcoa worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alcoa by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Alcoa by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Several analysts have commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last three months.

NYSE:AA opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

