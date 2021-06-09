Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 113,916 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,916 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 53,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000.

VV stock opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $137.33 and a one year high of $197.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

