Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.