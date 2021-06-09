Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,422 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amgen by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.