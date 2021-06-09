Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 46,118 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,118 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.56.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

