Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 50,275 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,275 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $26,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after buying an additional 994,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,714,000 after buying an additional 655,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.