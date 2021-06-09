Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 302,502 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Moelis & Company worth $33,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $24,781,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MC stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

