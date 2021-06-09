Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,657,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.