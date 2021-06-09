Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Up 4%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) shares rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation engages the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. Its flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho. The company is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

