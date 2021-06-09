Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $155,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. 9,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.