Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 87,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,875,219 shares.The stock last traded at $33.75 and had previously closed at $33.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,267 shares of company stock worth $17,113,884 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

