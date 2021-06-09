Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.24

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. VTB Capital lowered shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

