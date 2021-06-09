MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches Market Cap of $6.24 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 16% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $770,277.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00221648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00209483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01299552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,680.90 or 1.00027084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.