Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

