Major Drilling Group International (MDI) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$3.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.42. The stock has a market cap of C$810.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.97.

MDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

