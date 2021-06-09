Maker Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $138.73 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $3,243.88 or 0.08794841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00891609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00089906 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

