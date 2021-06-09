MANTRA DAO Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $51.88 million and approximately $20.12 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 306,436,356 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

