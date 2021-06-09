Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$25.28. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.18, with a volume of 7,448,068 shares trading hands.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4440938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Insiders have sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 in the last three months.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

