MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.49 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $23.49 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00062084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00229523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00211682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.01275141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.89 or 0.99671587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

