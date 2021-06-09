Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,920 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 6.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $111,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 213,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 426,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 174,867 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

NYSE D traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,642. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.