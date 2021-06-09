Maple Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125,316.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Maple has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $125,316.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for $10.67 or 0.00029275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maple has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00024619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.00907924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.73 or 0.08944303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

