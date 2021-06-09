Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,546,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 348,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

