MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of MarineMax worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZO. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

