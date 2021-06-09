Marlin Market Capitalization Achieves $73.75 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $73.75 million and $30.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

