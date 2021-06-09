Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 113,238 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $109.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.97 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

