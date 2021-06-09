MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $508.30 million-508.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.64 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $508.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.27. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.