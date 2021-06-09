Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $29.25. Materialise shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 4,014 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 109.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 708.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $3,562,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

