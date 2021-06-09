MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Hits $644,470.01

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $644,470.01 and approximately $55,141.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,684.04 or 0.99966470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.10 or 0.00975843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00377964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00474300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003999 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

