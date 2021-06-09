Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Maxar Technologies worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.