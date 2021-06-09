Maxcoin Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $470,698.40 and $159.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,536.36 or 1.00087581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.01024524 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.00381238 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00481316 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

