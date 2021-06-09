Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for approximately 3.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Maximus worth $58,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

MMS stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.47. 2,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

