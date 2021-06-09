MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.89. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.71, with a volume of 51,422 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04. The firm has a market cap of C$462.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4159841 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland acquired 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$106,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,450,700. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491.
About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
