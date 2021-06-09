McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $232.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

