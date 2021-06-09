Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading 0.4% Higher

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.91 ($4.60) and last traded at €3.90 ($4.58). 2,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.88 ($4.56).

The stock has a market cap of $95.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

