MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Up 2.1%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 416,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,141,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on LABS. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.13.

The company has a market cap of C$127.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

