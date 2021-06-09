MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,107 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of MEDNAX worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

