Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Medpace worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 11.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $171.48 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

