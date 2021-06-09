MedTech Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 16th (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

MedTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MTACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. MedTech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTACU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

