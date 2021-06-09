megaBONK Hits Market Capitalization of $361,710.56 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $361,710.56 and $8,447.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.00894333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.09 or 0.08819585 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.