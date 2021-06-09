megaBONK Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. megaBONK has a market cap of $332,647.23 and approximately $10,044.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00068682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00945152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.17 or 0.09266632 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050243 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

