Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.18). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 164.10 ($2.14), with a volume of 3,953,737 shares changing hands.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.86 ($2.49).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 503.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The company has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a PE ratio of -14.92.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

