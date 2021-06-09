Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 148.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 74.6% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 187,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after buying an additional 80,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

