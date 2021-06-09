Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 39,524 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

